Mary John to enter plea in electronic crime case on Friday

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

Well-known community activist Mary John, who is accused of disseminating false information electronically, will be required to enter a plea before court on Friday.

The defendant, who is represented by lawyers Justin Simon QC and Jan Peltier, is accused of “intentionally, without lawful excuse or justification” sending false information “by means of an electronic system”.

The charge relates to an image of a woman she posted on social media alleging her to be the suspected killer of Piccadilly resident Jane Finch in October 2021.

When she first appeared in the St John’s Magistrate’s Court in January 2022, John was granted bail in the sum of $10,000 with a $2,500 cash component.

She was also ordered to sign in at a police station three times each week and provide two local sureties, and was warned against maligning, bad talking and spreading false information, or face prison time.

John’s case was then sent up to the High Court in May 2022.

According to the Electronic Crimes Act, the penalty for such an offence is a hefty fine or a prison sentence – or both.

Should John deny committing the crime, she will stand trial before Justice Ann-Marie Smith.