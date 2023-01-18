United and Slam win in Division 2 basketball

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Raeburn Generators United were 19-points winners over Ovals Superiors in the Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association (ABBA) Division 2 competition on Monday, winning the seesaw affair 72-53 at the JSC basketball complex.

United seized the early advantage, winning the opening quarter 17-8 before Superiors rebounded to take the second quarter 17-11. United then claimed the third quarter 19-17 before rounding off the triumph with a 25-11 fourth quarter display.

Braulia Estrada led the way for United with 20 points and 12 rebounds, while Jesus Lopez and Kwame Huntley sank 18 and 15 points respectively. Huntley grabbed 11 rebounds while Lopez snatched eight.

Michael Jeffers was the top performer for Superiors with 18 points and 20 rebounds. Daniel Thomas contributed with 11 points.

In Monday’s other contest, New Generation Slam defeated Old Road Daggers 83-75 to win by eight points.

Ironically, Daggers won three of the four quarters in the game, going ahead 19-17 in the first, before taking the second by a 19-16 margin. However, Slam won the contest in the third quarter when they outscored their opponents 26-11. Daggers then rebounded to claim the fourth and final quarter 26-24 but the damage had already been done.

Anjis Anthony top-scored for Slam with 21 points and grabbed 16 rebounds while Jahmarie Hastings sank 17 points and snatched 17 rebounds. There was 15 and 14 points, respectively, for Kim Casey and Keaddy Martin also in the winning effort.

Ariel Quallis was on fire for Daggers, hitting 30 points and pulling 15 rebounds. Ezekiel Francois and Victor Osbourne hit 18 and 16 points respectively. Francois also grabbed 11 rebounds.