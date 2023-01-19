Crushers Claim Zone A While Pythons Slither Into Zone B Semis Of ABCA 10 Splash

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Pigotts Crushers claimed the top spot in Zone A of the Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association (ABCA) 10 Splash Tournament with a 10-wicket Duckworth/Lewis triumph over Liberta Blackhawks at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Tuesday.

Playing in a rain-affected match at the North Sound venue, the two teams went into the contest levelled on 14 points and an opportunity to go into the semifinals as the top seed in the zone.

Asked to bat, Blackhawks were restricted to just 40 for four in their six overs. Kadeem Phillip top scored with 21 off 19 deliveries. There was one wicket each for Demari Benta, Essan Warner and Elroy Francis Jr.

Warner then led Crushers with the bat, hitting four fours and one six on his way to a top score of 24 not out off 15 deliveries to carry his team to 41 without loss. Kadeem Henry contributed with 14 not out off 10 deliveries.

Crushers finished unbeaten in Zone A with 18 points while Blackhawks are second with 14 points.

Meanwhile, All Saints Pythons booked their spot in the semis following a six-wicket victory over Freetown also on Tuesday. The win puts the All Saints men level with Jennings Tigers on 14 points with both teams having won three of their five matches.

Opener Essan Warner (right) was player of the match for Pigotts Crushers for his 24 not out off 15 deliveries. He is presented with his winnings by ABCA president, Leon Rodney. (ABCA photo)

Pythons however got the nod based on head to head, having beaten Tigers by eight wickets when they met on January 8.

Asked to bat after Pythons won the toss, Freetown were restricted to 92 for four in their 10 overs with Rolston Phillip hitting 43 from 25 balls with three fours and three sixes. Austin Richards Jr and Jamaul Fernandez contributed with 20 and 18 runs respectively.

Pythons then reached 93 for four in 9.5 overs with a top score of 29 from T’ron Payne while Michael Haynes-Dover contributed with 27 from 19 deliveries.

In Thursday’s semifinals match-ups, Empire Nation will take on Liberta Blackhawks at 2.30pm while Pigotts Crushers face All Saints Pythons at 5.30pm.