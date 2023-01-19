St Johnston’s Village man pleads not guilty to fatal stabbing

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

“Not guilty” is what a St Johnston’s Village man accused of fatally stabbing a fellow villager told the court on Tuesday.

Alfred Delice reportedly got into an altercation with Steve Pablo Francis on July 14 2021 at around 8.45pm during which he apparently armed himself with a screwdriver and stabbed Francis in the left side of his neck.

According to police reports, the two men had been engaged in a fiery argument over a female. They were on a playing field in their village when the incident occurred.

Francis was rushed to the hospital in grave condition. Delice later turned himself over to the police and was charged with attempted murder.

But about seven days later, Francis, a 42-year-old father-of-one, succumbed to his injuries and the charge against Delice was upgraded to murder.

Now that the St Lucian national has pleaded not guilty, he will be put on trial.

In February last year, Delice’s case was committed to the High Court with the prosecution indicating that they were planning, at the time, to rely on eight pieces of evidence.

The prosecution also revealed that it may call more than 15 witnesses in the trial.

Delice’s case will be called up on March 27 for case management.