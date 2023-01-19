Alleged XPZ supermarket arsonist to enter plea later this month

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

The man suspected of burning down XPZ supermarket will tell the court on January 30 whether or not he did in fact burn down the popular department store.

The supermarket – where Tianzhao “Alex” Feng worked – went up in flames in the early hours of June 1 2021.

The 30-year-old went missing immediately after and was not apprehended until several days later.

After he was arrested and charged with burning down the Sir Sydney Walling Highway outlet, Feng made his first appearance in the St John’s Magistrate’s Court later in June 2021.

His application for bail was denied after the prosecution argued that Feng, who was unrepresented, presented a flight risk. He was remanded to prison.

The Chinese national remains behind bars since the requirements to consider his bail cannot be met – he does not have his passport and there is no one in Antigua and Barbuda who can stand as his sureties.

Feng’s time in Antigua and Barbuda has also expired.

Should Feng plead not guilty at the end of this month, he will stand trial where several pieces of evidence and over 10 witnesses could form part of the case against him.

The XPZ store opened in 2018, selling everything from food and clothing to household items and toys. Its destruction also caused almost 60 staff to be out of work.