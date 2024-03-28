Man who reportedly shot another in the neck remanded to prison

- Advertisement -

A 27-year-old man is facing serious charges following a shooting incident that resulted in one man being hospitalised.

Reuben Forde has been charged for multiple offences after allegedly shooting Dwayne Desilver in the neck on Sunday.

Forde is now accused with unlawfully and maliciously shooting Desilver with intent to murder him.

Additionally, he faces charges of discharging a firearm in public and unlawful possession of two firearms and ammunition.

Desilver suffered a bullet wound to the neck during the altercation and was promptly taken to the hospital for urgent medical attention.

Video footage of the aftermath depicted a chaotic scene, with Desilver covered in blood and receiving aid from onlookers.

Police recovered a pistol and spent shells at the scene.

Forde appeared before a magistrate to answer to these charges and was remanded to His Majesty’s Prison to await his committal hearing scheduled for June 26.

Meanwhile, Desilver remains hospitalised but is reportedly in stable condition.