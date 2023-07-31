Man succumbs to injuries from Deep Water Harbour incident

- Advertisement -

A 59-year-old man critically injured in a horrific accident at Deep Water Harbour on July 18 has died.

Denroy ‘Waka’ Harrigan passed away in the intensive care unit at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre.

Harrigan, who was employed by a local shipping firm, was apparently crushed by a truck while unloading goods from a container.

Port Authority boss Darwin Telemaque told Observer, “We are part of the port ecosystem and any death within that space is tragic, sad and regrettable. We extend our deepest condolences to the family of Mr Harrigan. We will be extending our support to the family.”