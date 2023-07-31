Daley expresses confidence in all athletes ahead of Commonwealth Youth Games

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Coach of the Antigua and Barbuda track and field team to the August 4-11 Commonwealth Youth Games in Trinidad, Heather Samuel-Daley, has expressed confidence that those selected can perform well at the usually competitive meet.

“Kasiya Daley would have just gotten two gold medals at NACAC with really good performances and the times were really good, and Dwayne Fleming as well with his 10.59 in the 100 meters and LaNica Locker with two really solid times coming off from NACAC, I am expecting them to do just as well. This is late in the season for them, actually the end of the season, and this is their last competition so they could be a little fatigued but with good management I feel they will do well,” she said.

Speaking with Observer media prior to her departure to Trinidad on Monday (July 31) Daley, who is also a former national sprinter, said the first goal is to get all of the athletes into their respective finals.

“The athletes we’re sending this year are coming off a high in terms of them representing Antigua at the NACAC Under-18 and Under-23 Championships and they really made all of us proud. Nothing less is expected, but again, circumstances can change and so we’re just there to guide them and to make sure that they get the best opportunity to perform as best as they can. The aim is really the finals and to medal but we need to just keep them grounded and keep them focused on the prize and just wish them all the best,” the coach said.

Daley also expressed confidence in the swimmers to do well at the meet.

“They are also caliber athletes so we are not sending persons that are not worth their salt and I am just looking forward to all of the athletes buckling down and putting their best foot forward, and swim and run to the best of their ability, so I want to wish all of them all the best and looking forward to some really good competition,” she said.

Antigua and Barbuda will be represented in track and field and swimming at the event.