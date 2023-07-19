Man seriously injured in port accident

- Advertisement -

A 58-year-old man suffered serious injuries after apparently being crushed by a truck at Deep Water Harbour yesterday.

Denroy Harrigan, who works for a local shipping firm, is said to have been pinned between the truck and a container shortly after midday Tuesday.

“The driver was reversing and the gentleman was opening the back of another container; he was not within the line of sight of the driver and he ran into him,” Port Authority boss Darwin Telemaque told Observer.

“I went to the hospital and saw him. At the time his vital signs were good but he appeared to be in excruciating pain.

“It looked like his left pelvic area may have been badly damaged.”

Telemaque said Harrigan’s condition appeared to have later deteriorated “which may have been to do with increasing pain”.

He added that port bosses were set to meet with the shipping firm on Wednesday “to discuss the incident and some adjustments to our operations”.

Deep Water Harbour handles all cargo imported into Antigua (Photo courtesy Port Authority)