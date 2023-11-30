Man receives grief counselling following tragic vacation incident

- Advertisement -

The Canadian tourist who lost his wife and son in a tragic incident at Devil’s Bridge this morning is now receiving grief counselling.

The family, on holiday in Antigua, allegedly had ventured to Devil’s Bridge to witness the sunrise, creating what was intended to be a cherished memory.

Unfortunately, tragedy struck when the young boy reportedly slipped and instinctively reached out to his mother before both ended up in the turbulent waters.

The father is reported to have dove into the water in an attempt to rescue them but became the subject of rescue himself, requiring CPR.

The incident came to a tragic head with the retrieval of the lifeless body of the 5-year-old boy and his mother.

They were pronounced dead by a doctor at approximately 9:15 am.

This is the second instance of tourist death at Devil’s Bridge this year

Grieving father and husband being consoled after harrowing incident