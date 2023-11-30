Body of 5-year-old recovered from Devil’s Bridge

- Advertisement -

The lifeless body of a 5-year-old boy has been successfully retrieved, and both the mother and child were officially pronounced dead by a doctor at approximately 9:15 am.

Investigations are underway to determine the circumstances that led to this heartbreaking incident.

Preliminary reports suggest that the 38-year-old husband of the woman, also hailing from Canada, found himself in need of CPR as he attempted to rescue his wife and son from the turbulent waters.

Authorities are continuing their investigation into the details surrounding this devastating incident.