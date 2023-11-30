Liberal Arts student selected for International Student Energy Summit

- Advertisement -

The Antigua State College is pleased to announce that Ms Dominique Bird, a year two Liberal Arts student, has been selected to attend the International Student Energy Summit in Abu Dhabi from 28 November to 1 December 2023.

Bird, who was granted a partial fellowship by organisers to attend the event, was selected from a pool of more than 4,700 international applicants.

She joins the estimated 650 young leaders from around the world who are gathered in the United Arab Emirates for the biennial event.

“It is truly an honour to have a voice in such an important and influential forum. I have already been given an opportunity to make a presentation on water and sanitation and I look forward to further engagement regarding the environment, climate change and how young people can make a difference,” Bird said.

“I am grateful for the partial fellowship I received and for the support of the Antigua State College and the Government of Antigua & Barbuda,” she added. Both entities, especially the government, were integral in providing support for aspects of the trip that were not covered by the fellowship.

Bird, who hopes to pursue a career in Environmental Science, is currently taking several Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) courses including Environmental Science and Green Engineering.

Her career trajectory encompasses cultivating greater awareness for environmental issues and having a thorough understanding of the impact of climate change. She has demonstrated a level of commitment to the environment, climate and conservation that surpasses the level of most of her peers.

She regularly volunteers with the Environmental Awareness Group and has an extensive list of environment-related training and volunteer experiences under her belt.

Additionally, Bird has the honour of being one of 30 conference participants selected to attend the opening sessions of the COP28 – the world’s largest climate summit. Heads of government and leading climate experts and influencers are expected to gather in Dubai for this high level conference.