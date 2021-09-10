Man gets six months for breaking and entering during curfew

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

A couple charged with breaking into a store on lower All Saints Road changed some of their pleas yesterday, thereby avoiding a trial.

Kenisha Fenton, 23, and Asquith Greene, 22, were charged with breaking and entering into D’ Nicole Beauty Centre on July 27.

They were also charged with breaking the 11pm to 5am curfew.

The Golden Grove duo pleaded guilty to breaking into the store when they made their first appearance in court in late July, but said they did not violate the curfew restriction.

They were supposed to stand trial yesterday for the latter charge.

But yesterday, Greene stood up and indicated that they wished to change their pleas since his pregnant girlfriend was not involved in the break-in.

Fenton pleaded not guilty to both charges, while Greene pleaded guilty to both.

The case against Fenton was dismissed.

Magistrate Conliffe Clarke sentenced Greene to spend six months in prison for breaking and entering, and three months for breaking the curfew.

The sentences will run concurrently with time served taken into consideration.