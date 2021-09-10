26.9 C
St John's
Friday, 10 September, 2021
HomeThe Big StoriesGov’t seeks to address medical students’ licensing via legal amendment
The Big Stories

Gov’t seeks to address medical students’ licensing via legal amendment

0
2
Sports minister Daryll Matthew

By Carlena Knight

[email protected]

Medical students who have completed their studies during the Covid-19 pandemic and going forward will have the opportunity to become registered general practitioners.

This follows the passing of the Medical Practitioners Amendment Bill 2021 in Parliament yesterday.

The bill will help to address an issue that has become prevalent with the advent of Covid as officials with the regional accreditation body, the Caribbean Accreditation Authority for Education in Medicine and Other Health Professions (CAAM-HP), cannot travel to the various Caribbean countries to conduct their evaluations in order to grant medical students their licences.

However, this bill enables the Antigua and Barbuda National Accreditation Board to conduct the evaluations and grant a provisional licence to these students so as to not delay the development of the sector in the country.

In his presentation yesterday, Health Minister Molwyn Joseph spoke of the benefits of the legislation.

“If a student who graduates from the university cannot get a licence to practice in the state that the certificate of graduation is issued, then that creates a problem for the students beyond the shores of Antigua,” he said.

“You will need to get a licence in your own jurisdiction for you to be recognised in any other jurisdiction.

“I must say that it is interesting that this is coming at this time because I had a discussion with one of my colleagues in the OECS, specifically the Health Minister in Grenada, who expressed frustration that the universities in Grenada sometimes have difficulty in getting CAAM-HP to grant them this type of licence to those universities and he even indicated that it is the intention of the government of Grenada to amend their act to facilitate exactly what we are doing here today,” Joseph said.

Education Minister Daryll Matthew also threw his support behind the bill.  

Meanwhile, local medical institutions will also be able to extend their provisional accreditation for up to five years following the approval of the Accreditation Amendment Bill 2021.

This is a change from the original clause which stipulated a timeframe of up to 12 months.

The National Accreditation Board will now have the power to grant these institutions the provisional accreditation until the medical institution can receive the accreditation from CAAM-HP.

Although showing his support for the principle of the bill, the MP for Barbuda, Trevor Walker, shared his concern over the specific five-year extension.

“CAAM-HP has served a purpose in this region very well, in terms of what it has done in the past and continues to do, and so the impression should not be given at all that in any way this government is trying to circumvent or is trying to go around that process by offering these provisional accreditations.

“I understand what was said and I agree with the principle of what was said, but the reality is, moving it from 12 months to five years is a cause for concern.

“I have no problem maybe looking at two years, three years – but five years, to me, seems like a very long time,” Walker stated.

His concerns were, however, snubbed by the former minister of education Michael Browne who said this is in fact a common practice worldwide.

“From Cambridge to Australia to the United States are considering this, so we are actually at the head of the curve by going forward and seeking to provide this provisional accreditation,” Browne said.

“What the five years does, it gives the minister of education, it gives the accrediting body and board and it also gives the Cabinet and the government of Antigua and Barbuda the latitude that they can say to this institution, if you have a difficulty gaining faculty, if you have a challenge in terms of retention of students, if you have a challenge with any kind of standard in order to meet it, you have up to five years.

“It’s not automatic you have five years but it gives the minister and the Cabinet the latitude that they will have up to five years to meet the provisional standards that have been set by CAAM-HP,” Browne explained.

Previous articleMagistrate to return decision in Raymond Yhap case next month
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

sixteen + four =

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

From the age of 14 to 17, she took an oestrogen enhancer to help regulate it. “But, as much as I liked feeling, looking and behaving a bit more normally, after a while I stopped because I wanted to be my true self,” she says. “I have always loved carpentry and building things and was often called on in school to help out with ‘guys’ stuff’ like moving heavy things. “I think that helped me start to express myself more. I realised I could be a feminine girl who showed masculine traits. “It took a long time to accept who I was.” Quinn has been open with friends about her sexuality since she was 13. Families, as many LGBTQ people will testify, can often be trickier. “I am the black sheep of the family; I have two traditionally perfect youngers sisters,” she says. “It made it hard growing up; I was more or less a disappointment.” Quinn grew up without her father – again, she says that played no part in her sexual preferences as some social commentators have historically alleged – but is close to her mother and siblings. “I grew up surrounded by strong independent women; that’s why I’m so outspoken,” she laughs. “At the same time, it made it more difficult to be open with them as they’re also very traditional. My mother would say, ‘you won’t get married if your roti isn’t round’. “They’re very Christian too; my mother says she loves me but doesn’t want to see me in hell. She once told me to go to a preacher and get myself dealt with. “It does a lot of psychological damage.” Quinn says she has never come out per se to her parents, because she’s not sure what the precise reaction would be. “But I know they love me and accept a lot of wild things about me - they are not oblivious. “My dad once told me he knew I was going through a lot and loved me no matter what,” she says, tearing up at the memory. “It means a lot; you still want your parents’ approval.”

‘A lot of people are afraid to be allies because the stigma can be transferred’

Legal same-sex marriage may be some way off in Antigua and Barbuda. Quinn and her fiancée plan to eventually marry in Canada. One major reason Quinn has become more open about her sexual preferences is to help her partner feel more comfortable with being ‘out’. “She was afraid of holding hands but we have both now reached a place where we’re tired of hiding. I know too many people in the closet about their sexuality, their gender identity, or just their views because of stigma. “A lot of people are even afraid to be allies because the stigma can be transferred,” she says. One thing she’s grateful is for growing up in the age of the internet, “so I could see there were other people like me”. “Now we are seeing them more, but seven to 10 years ago that wasn’t the case. And it’s even worse in the black community; some people still think black people can’t be gay.” These days, Quinn says she’s more confident and happy than she’s ever been; switching her name from Samantha or Sam is in tribute to the shedding of her former, troubled self. She takes a breath, considering her answer carefully, when asked what message she has for others struggling to deal with questions over identity and sexual preferences. “You are not wrong, you are not broken and you are not selfish,” she says firmly. “Who you are is something to be proud of - and you deserve love. “You will meet people who will hurt you with malicious intent and you’ll want to give up and run away and hate people, but you have to reach a point where you remember not everyone is evil. There are still good people in the world.” She adds earnestly, “Someone, one day, will love you as you are - with all your scars and broken bits and make you feel accepted. “It’s not always going to be night; it is going to get better.”

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newsco Observer is your local, regional and international news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the Antigua & Barbuda and abroad.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newsco Observer 2021