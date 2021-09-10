26.9 C
St John's
Friday, 10 September, 2021
HomeThe Big StoriesNew school year to begin next week – but face-to-face learning delayed...
The Big Stories

New school year to begin next week – but face-to-face learning delayed until October 4

0
1

By Orville Williams

[email protected]

As the country grapples with an increase in Covid-19 infections, a decision has been made for the new academic year to commence on Monday – but with face-to-face lessons postponed for a further three weeks.

Anticipation has been building over the past several weeks about the return of teaching, especially after the many disruptions that the education sector faced over the past year, considering the number of active Covid cases on the island and amid the increased threat of the Delta variant to the younger population.

Some fears, especially about the spread of the virus among children, will be alleviated by the delay of face-to-face learning, during which time the Ministries of Health and Education will collaborate to ensure as many students and school staff as possible get vaccinated; mobile vaccination units are expected to form part of this effort.

Information Minister Melford Nicholas also advised that the return of face-to-face learning on October 4 is dependent on the level of Covid infections around that time and also the level of vaccinations.

Teachers, however, will be required to report to their respective schools starting Monday to carry out their remote learning duties, while orientation sessions for Form 1 – in regard to secondary schools – and Grade 1 – with respect to primary schools – will be permitted during that week, to allow teachers to communicate the parameters for remote learning.

The teachers and ancillary staff at the schools will also be subject to the government’s adjusted health policy, meaning they will need to either get vaccinated or submit to free twice-monthly Covid testing as a requirement to enter the school premises.

In an attempt to streamline the process, the Health Ministry has agreed to make testing available on the school grounds, by way of the nurses that are already part of the school system.  

For private schools, their teachers will similarly be subject to the vaccination/testing requirement, but they will also benefit from the free testing that has been available to public sector employees.

Unlike their counterparts though, the private schools will be allowed to commence face-to-face learning next week, once it can be proven that their teachers and other staff are fully vaccinated.

Previous articleMan gets six months for breaking and entering during curfew
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

three × 1 =

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

From the age of 14 to 17, she took an oestrogen enhancer to help regulate it. “But, as much as I liked feeling, looking and behaving a bit more normally, after a while I stopped because I wanted to be my true self,” she says. “I have always loved carpentry and building things and was often called on in school to help out with ‘guys’ stuff’ like moving heavy things. “I think that helped me start to express myself more. I realised I could be a feminine girl who showed masculine traits. “It took a long time to accept who I was.” Quinn has been open with friends about her sexuality since she was 13. Families, as many LGBTQ people will testify, can often be trickier. “I am the black sheep of the family; I have two traditionally perfect youngers sisters,” she says. “It made it hard growing up; I was more or less a disappointment.” Quinn grew up without her father – again, she says that played no part in her sexual preferences as some social commentators have historically alleged – but is close to her mother and siblings. “I grew up surrounded by strong independent women; that’s why I’m so outspoken,” she laughs. “At the same time, it made it more difficult to be open with them as they’re also very traditional. My mother would say, ‘you won’t get married if your roti isn’t round’. “They’re very Christian too; my mother says she loves me but doesn’t want to see me in hell. She once told me to go to a preacher and get myself dealt with. “It does a lot of psychological damage.” Quinn says she has never come out per se to her parents, because she’s not sure what the precise reaction would be. “But I know they love me and accept a lot of wild things about me - they are not oblivious. “My dad once told me he knew I was going through a lot and loved me no matter what,” she says, tearing up at the memory. “It means a lot; you still want your parents’ approval.”

‘A lot of people are afraid to be allies because the stigma can be transferred’

Legal same-sex marriage may be some way off in Antigua and Barbuda. Quinn and her fiancée plan to eventually marry in Canada. One major reason Quinn has become more open about her sexual preferences is to help her partner feel more comfortable with being ‘out’. “She was afraid of holding hands but we have both now reached a place where we’re tired of hiding. I know too many people in the closet about their sexuality, their gender identity, or just their views because of stigma. “A lot of people are even afraid to be allies because the stigma can be transferred,” she says. One thing she’s grateful is for growing up in the age of the internet, “so I could see there were other people like me”. “Now we are seeing them more, but seven to 10 years ago that wasn’t the case. And it’s even worse in the black community; some people still think black people can’t be gay.” These days, Quinn says she’s more confident and happy than she’s ever been; switching her name from Samantha or Sam is in tribute to the shedding of her former, troubled self. She takes a breath, considering her answer carefully, when asked what message she has for others struggling to deal with questions over identity and sexual preferences. “You are not wrong, you are not broken and you are not selfish,” she says firmly. “Who you are is something to be proud of - and you deserve love. “You will meet people who will hurt you with malicious intent and you’ll want to give up and run away and hate people, but you have to reach a point where you remember not everyone is evil. There are still good people in the world.” She adds earnestly, “Someone, one day, will love you as you are - with all your scars and broken bits and make you feel accepted. “It’s not always going to be night; it is going to get better.”

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newsco Observer is your local, regional and international news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the Antigua & Barbuda and abroad.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newsco Observer 2021