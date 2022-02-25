22.5 C
St John's
Friday, 25 February, 2022
Man found guilty of drug-related charges

Everton Pinnock (File photo)

A man who was on trial for three charges related to the importation of an illegal substance was found guilty in the High Court yesterday.

Everton Pinnock, who was represented by defence lawyer Wendel Robinson, received the verdict from Justice Stanley John.

Prosecutor Curtis Cornelius has been representing the DPP’s Office in the case.

In July 2020, Pinnock was implicated in a major drug bust at the Deep Water Harbour.

He was subsequently charged with possession of 59.75 pounds of cannabis, drug trafficking and importation of cannabis.

The controlled substance was found in vacuum-sealed packages concealed in television boxes which were in a container with someone else’s name on it.

Pinnock’s sentencing has been scheduled for March 1.

