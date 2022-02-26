Cornelius Re-elected As Head Of Athletic Association

Former national athlete Everton Cornelius has been re-elected for another four-year term as president of the Antigua and Barbuda Athletic Association (ABAA).

Cornelius was elected 26-18 ahead of lone challenger Cleofoster Harris when the body held its Annual General Meeting on Thursday night at the St Joseph’s Academy (SJA).

There were four new individuals elected during the vote to include former president Dr Philmore Benjamin and former secretary Monica Lindsay. Both, although former executive members, had not served in an executive capacity for over five years. Benjamin was elected third vice president while Lindsay was elected as assistant treasurer.

The other newly elected members are Keswin Anthony and former national sprinter Sonia Williams as floor members.

The other executive members are Richard Lindsay (first vice president), Shauna Charles-Joseph (second vice president), Patricia Salmon (treasurer), Joann Small (women’s representative) and Judy King-Blackman.

In his last interview with Observer media, Cornelius listed the completion of the YASCO Sports Complex alongside the implementation of a number of talent and coaching programmes as high on his agenda.