Local HR association elects new executive

The Human Resource Professionals of Antigua and Barbuda (HRPAB) recently elected a new executive committee to run its affairs for the next two years.

Wendy K Jackson was elected unopposed as President of the body with Dr Miguelle Christopher and Nicole Edwards-Francis elected as first and second Vice-Presidents respectively. Elected as Secretary was Carol Beazer and Treasurer is Shari Cannegieter. Rounding out the executive committee is Assistant Secretary/Treasurer Karen Whitehead and Immediate Past President Laurie Louard.

The body is a registered non-profit association dedicated to the advancement of the HR profession for national development. Informal meetings began in 2009 and HRPAB was legally registered in 2011. Its growing membership represents private and public organisations as well as independent consultants specialising in one or more areas of people management and human resource development.

HRPAB’s new President Jackson has over 20 years’ experience as an HR practitioner and is currently the HR Director at the Medical Benefits Scheme.

(From left) Dr Miguelle Christopher, Carol Beazer, Wendy K Jackson, Laurie Louard, Karen Whitehead, Nicole Edwards-Francis, Shari Cannegieter

In welcoming this new challenge, she commented, “The journey continues. We progress towards continuous advancement of HR within Antigua and Barbuda. There’s so much to learn and improve on as we give strategic direction in people management and effectively align HR requirements to the business objectives of our organisations.”

HRPAB’s goals are to promote best practices, develop professional standards and advocate for human resources as the country’s most valuable developmental asset. It aims to achieve these goals through professional development of members, adoption of best practices in daily functions, networking with colleagues regionally and internationally, conducting research in the field and taking opportunities to bring its perspective to discussions on national development.

HRPAB can be contacted via email at [email protected] or on Facebook and Instagram @HRPro268.