Local entrepreneurs set to take part in small business expo

By Carlena Knight

[email protected]

Small business entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to advertise their products as the United Progressive Party (UPP) branch for All Saints East and St Luke will be hosting a small business expo next Monday.

The Member of Parliament for the All Saints East & St Luke Constituency, Jamale Pringle, explained the reason behind hosting an event like this.

“Covid had caused a lot of us to rethink and reposition ourselves and many persons within the last year have started businesses and I think it is our duty to showcase small businesses in all communities around Antigua and Barbuda because we often heard that small businesses are the engine of our economy and if such is the case, we need to pay special attention to them and give them that level of support. If I can at least offer them some exposure and create an atmosphere where they can even sell some of the things that they have then I think it will be a wonderful opportunity,” Pringle said.

Registration is still ongoing and interested persons can collect forms from the UPP All Saints East and St Luke’s branch office or the Office of the Leader of the Opposition on Market Street. If you prefer to have the registration form delivered to you, contact 780-1775 or 725-9900.

Persons can all also register online by going on the UPP All Saints East and St Luke’s Facebook page.

“There is a registration fee. Constituents pay EC $50 and persons outside the constituency pay EC$100. Many persons may ask why pay and you are showcasing small businesses. There are some expenses that we have to foot. For example, we want ensure that there are adequate toilets and so on the ground. There are wash hand facilities on the ground because observing the protocols for covid is very important,” he added.

The expo will take place at Mack Pond starting at 7 am until.