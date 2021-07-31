Barbie’s ready for the road

In the absence of Carnival for the second year running, one dexterous costume designer has been using her skills to create vibrant festive garb for her dolls instead.

Ann Granger has given Barbie a makeover with a series of eye-popping ensembles for her very own ‘mini mas’.

Granger tells Observer that, in addition to being a mas builder, she is also an avid adult doll collector.

“A lot of the new Barbies available on the market nowadays have been saying to me, ‘I want to play mas’, so I sat down at the weekend and created some,” she smiles.













Veteran mas builder Ann Granger says she made the miniature costumes for fun (Photos courtesy Wadadli Digital)

Granger says, like many, she is sorely missing the annual summer festivities along with the opportunity to flex her creative muscles.

“Many people depend on Carnival as part of their livelihood and for two years now that has been non-existent,” she adds.

Granger has been making everything from queens’ costumes to children’s masks for the last four decades.

And while her pocket-sized dolls might not be hitting the road this year, she is hoping they might be used as part of Carifesta celebrations taking place in Antigua for the first time next year.