Hopes shattered as Greene exits Tokyo Olympics

Sprinter Cejhae Greene has been eliminated from the men’s marquee event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan.

Running in lane five, heat six of the men’s 100 meters on Saturday, the Antiguan clocked 10.25 seconds to finish sixth in the opening round.

The race was captured by Akani Simbine of South Africa in a time of 10.08 seconds with Arthur Cisse of Cote de Ivoire (10.15) and Andre Paulo of Brazil (10.17) grabbing the other two other qualifying spots in second and third.

The results means that Antigua and Barbuda will take no further part in the Tokyo Olympics with all sixth athletes having already competed.