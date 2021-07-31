26.9 C
St John's
Saturday, 31 July, 2021
HomeLocalHopes shattered as Greene exits Tokyo Olympics
LocalThe Big Scores

Hopes shattered as Greene exits Tokyo Olympics

0
6
Sprinter Cejhae Greene was eliminated from the 100 meters at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Sprinter Cejhae Greene has been eliminated from the men’s marquee event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan.

Running in lane five, heat six of the men’s 100 meters on Saturday, the Antiguan clocked 10.25 seconds to finish sixth in the opening round.

The race was captured by Akani Simbine of South Africa in a time of 10.08 seconds with Arthur Cisse of Cote de Ivoire (10.15) and Andre Paulo of Brazil (10.17) grabbing the other two other qualifying spots in second and third.

The results means that Antigua and Barbuda will take no further part in the Tokyo Olympics with all sixth athletes having already competed.

Previous articleBarbie’s ready for the road
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

one × three =

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newsco Observer is your local, regional and international news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the Antigua & Barbuda and abroad.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newsco Observer 2021