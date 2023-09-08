Literacy is everybody’s business

- Advertisement -

By Dr Desryn T A Collins, Education Officer, Language Arts

Perhaps the most universally uplifting accomplishment any individual can achieve is the ability to read and write. Indeed, the nucleus of every facet of literacy development, whether it is digital literacy, financial literacy, emotional literacy or otherwise, is reading and writing.

This year, as we celebrate International Literacy Day under the theme, “Promoting literacy for a world in transition: Building the foundation for sustainable and peaceful societies”, let us pause to consider the importance of promoting literacy and the significance of the theme to Antigua and Barbuda.

Competence in literacy is a catalyst for personal advancement and national growth. If there is one compelling reason why literacy should be promoted and literacy instruction prioritised, it is this.

Many of us were able to escape the socio-economic status of our parents because of academic accomplishments which were rooted in solid early literacy instruction. Learning to read and write matters. Today, according to the performance of students in the national assessments and the CSEC examinations, too many of our students have deficient reading and writing skills. What is responsible for this? Is it nutrition, attention, retention, instruction or multiple factors?

Whatever, the reason or reasons for the noticeably growing number of students who are displaying deficient literacy skills, it is clear that if we hope to reduce the number of unemployed and unemployable people in the future, we have to arrest this situation now. Antigua and Barbuda must ensure that all students are receiving quality instruction that will help them experience personal advancement and contribute to national growth. We must promote literacy for individual and collective progress.

The theme suggests that illiteracy is a threat to sustainable and peaceful societies. This is a very critical consideration in light of the many actions and decisions that seem incongruent with sustainable national development in Antigua and Barbuda.

It is also very pertinent to the wave of senseless acts of violence that has swept across the nation in recent months. It is not just physical violence that suggests illiteracy, verbal assaults are just as revealing. In this context, literacy is much more than the ability to read and write.

It encompasses all those skills which promote harmonious human relations. Social trends, both positive and negative, are linked to literacy. Political expression, covert and overt, is linked to literacy. Economic values, implicit and explicit are revelations of literacy. Thus, literacy is everybody’s business.

The world is in transition. It is only the extent to which literacy is promoted that the transition will be positive, uplifting and enduring. This year, as the world recognises the fifty-sixth International Literacy Day, Antigua and Barbuda has a special opportunity to engage in a critical examination of the trends in our nation. How are these trends connected to literacy?

Are we on our way to ensuring that the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goal 4 (SDG4) which projects quality education for all is realised in our beautiful twin island state? Where do we stand in terms of the specific targets for SDG4? A candid national conversation is necessary in order for us to confront our reality and make progress. Literacy matters. Let’s talk and take action for the future of this nation.

