Rashawn Shabazz regains consciousness after police shooting

The man who was shot by police last week is said to be recovering in the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre (SLBMC) where he is described as conscious and eating without assistance.

Rashawn Shabazz spent several days in the Intensive Care Unit of SLBMC but has since been moved to the surgical unit.

Sources say his indicators are generally favourable.

Shabazz, who lost a kidney after being shot during a police altercation last Wednesday, suffers from schizoaffective disorder, which his father attributes to previous drug use.