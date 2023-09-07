APUA to divert traffic until end of September on Anchorage road to accommodate construction work

- Advertisement -

Notice to stakeholders and the general public of continued work on Anchorage Road between the junction of Marble Hill Road and Dickinson Bay Street. for the remainder of the month of September which will cause delays and inconvenience.

Special Notice is given that Stakeholders and the General Public are hereby notified that from Thursday 7th September to Friday 15th September, the work will cause the closure of the section of Anchorage Rd between the New Bridge which is under construction, and Brydens.

The Bypass that has been in effect for several months because of the construction of the Bridge will be closed to through Traffic.

Please note, however, the junction with Fort Rd will remain open during this phase.

Please Note Also that residents of Upper Fort Rd will NOT be able to access Anchorage Rd. between the New Bridge and the Fort Rd Junction.

Vehicular Traffic travelling South towards St. Johns, after passing the Marble Hill Rd Junction shall follow the Diversion Signs, Right, then first left, then straight ahead to Fort Rd where the Diversion is left to the Anchorage Rd Junction.

Vehicular Traffic travelling North from St. Johns towards Marble Hill Junction and beyond shall divert left onto Fort Road, then first Right, then next Left, then Right and straight ahead to the T-junction where a right turn will take you to Anchorage Road.

CO Williams and Apua sincerely regret the inconvenience. The Roadwork is a part of the Second Road Infrastructure Rehabilitation Project being carried out by the Government of Antigua and Barbuda.

Telephone Queries can be made by calling to CO Williams Project office at 562-9573