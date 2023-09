- Advertisement -

U.S. Air Force Capt. Orchydia Sackey, who was born in St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands to an Antiguan mother, and had minimal exposure to aircraft and flying, currently flies the KC-135 Stratotanker for the 50th Air Refueling Squadron. Her dream of becoming a pilot was born when she went on her first commercial flight.

The 26 year old will be in St. Croix until September 8, for youth engagement efforts, sharing her passion with students on the island.