Lions eat Flyers food while Paragons showcase their resilience in ABAVA Volleyball

Supporters of Volleyball were up front and centre as they witnessed two exciting patches between teams who showcased a never say die attitude in the games.

Both winners Top Ranking Storming Lions and Paragon were stretched in five sets to prove their mettle by their opponents. In the Mens Division, Flyers snatched the first set 25-14 out of the Lions’ jaws, before the Lions stormed back to claim the second set 25-19. But Flyers returned to take the third set 25-18 putting more pressure on the Lions.

The fourth set saw both teams fight valiantly but the Lions prevailed and won the intense set 25-23. The match tied two-all, it was forced into the tie breaker but the High Flyers could not fly high enough and as result the Lions claimed the tie breaker 15-5 to hand them their night win of the season moving up to 46 points.

The match in the Female Division between Paradox and Stoneville was probably much more intriguing and kept fans on the edge of their seats, biting their fingernails.

The first set was won by Stoneville 25-12, the second by Paradox 25-16 while the match got spicy from the third set. Both teams exchanged blows in the third set with Stoneville piping it 25-23 as a result Paradox forced the patch into the fifth set winning 25-14. Both teams were equal to the task in the tiebreaker not rolling over to give an easy win as the set ended 17-15.

The win is Paragons’ fourth and moves them into third position on 19 points. CAI DA Squad comfortably sits at the apex of the table with 38 points with a perfect run of eight wins from eight matches while Starz sit in second on 26 points.

Paragons