Let the laying of the surface commence

Spread the love













Mondo technicians began laying the new certified surface at the YASCO Sports Complex on Tuesday with expectations of completing the project by the end of the month. When Observer media visited the facility on Tuesday, the two specialists were well on their way to putting down the anticipated surface, working steadily on the eastern end of the track. Work officially restarted at the facility on Monday following months of delay due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Neto Baptiste)