Education and certification high on bodybuilding federation’s agenda

By Neto Baptiste

The newly elected executive of the Antigua and Barbuda Amateur Bodybuilding & Weightlifting Federation (ABABWF) will, within their three-year term, focus on increasing the number of qualified officials within the fraternity.

This is according to president Hazel Went, who said they must however first raise the necessary funding that would allow them to get the training done.

“That would help us to do some of the other things I want to do, like bringing in judges and improving their knowledge of the sport so that when we have nationals, we have people who are more knowledgeable in order to increase the level, and that is the final goal,” she said.

Elite pro bikini fitness athlete, Kimberly Percival, who was uncontested in her bid on Saturday, supported Went’s statement, adding that having more people who are knowledgeable within the sport could only improve the quality.

“We want to improve our education in general so bringing the athletes up to speed as to what’s expected of them, to ensure that their presentation and stuff is set properly. Probably something that is geared towards the judges, improving their qualification and so on so it’s just an overall advancement for persons involved,” she said.

The federation held elections on Saturday with Went defeating incumbent Dave George, 43-19.