Walsh Jr Sets Modest Target Ahead Of Super 50

By Neto Baptiste

West Indies and Leeward Islands Hurricanes player, Hayden Walsh Jr, who was forced to miss the region squad’s ODI series in Bangladesh after testing positive for Covid-19 in January, is hoping to have a productive stint in the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Super 50 tournament scheduled to bowl off here this weekend.

Walsh Jr arrived in Antigua over the weekend and is expected to be available for the Hurricanes when they face the Windward Islands Volcanoes on February 7 at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, starting at 9 am.

“I have a little target where I am looking at around 10 wickets but I think I will be taking it day by day. And as this thing has taught us, you don’t what’s going to happen and you can’t plan too far ahead, so I just think that taking it day by day and staying in that moment is a big goal for me and not thinking too far ahead,” he said.

Walsh Jr claimed seven wickets in 10 matches for the Barbados Tridents during the 2020 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) staged in Trinidad.

The competition continues on February 8 with a day/night fixture between Guyana Jaguars and Barbados Pride starting at 1:30 pm at Coolidge.

Hurricanes return to action on February 10 when they face Pride in a day/night clash also at Coolidge.