A larceny case against Robert Santana has been committed to the September Criminal Assizes in the High Court.

Santana, who was represented by attorney Lawrence Daniels is accused of stealing $15,940 worth of material from Gaston Browne Junior.

According to the court records, the offence occurred on August 11 at Paynters.

During the Assizes, the court will hear testimony from five witnesses including Browne Junior.