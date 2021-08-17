Indians living in Antigua celebrate 75th independence anniversary

As part of India’s 75th Independence Anniversary celebrations as Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the local Indian Community celebrated the historical day in Antigua and Barbuda in the morning on 15th August 2021. Honorary Consul of India in Antigua, Mr. Vijay Tewani, led the community in marking this important day by hoisting the national flag followed by singing of the national anthem.

Short video clips highlighting the concept of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav were also screened during the event. Indian nationals, members of Indian Diaspora, leading businessmen, cultural personalities, friends of India, etc. attended the event.

Hon. Mr. Gaston Browne, Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda in a message congratulated the Government and people of India on its 75th Independence Anniversary. He conveyed “the Government and people of Antigua and Barbuda join in commending the great Commonwealth country of the Republic of India, now celebrating its 75th year as a sovereign and independent State and take this opportunity to renew the assurances of our highest esteem and friendship”.

He further added that since 1981, India and Antigua and Barbuda have enjoyed very friendly relations and have entered into technical cooperation projects to the benefit of both sovereign States. Most recently, following a devastating natural disaster in Antigua and Barbuda, India stepped forward with the resources to place the Hanna Thomas Hospital in Barbuda back into operation.

It was severely damaged and its equipment destroyed by the vicious winds and water of Hurricane Irma in September 2017. In the wake of the global war against the dreadful Coronavirus pandemic, India also came forward and donated US$ one million worth of life saving equipment and PPEs to Antigua and Barbuda in 2020. In March 2021, the Government of India gifted 40,000 Covishield vaccine doses to the Government of Antigua and Barbuda under Hon’ble Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi’s Vaccine Maitri (Vaccine Friendship) initiative to assist in it’s efforts to combat COVID-19 pandemic.

Hon’ble Henry Charles Fernandez, Minister of Tourism and Economic Development and Ambassador Lionel Max Hurst, Chief of Staff, Office of the Hon’ble Prime Minister, Government of Antigua & Barbuda sent congratulatory messages.

Former West Indies Cricket Captain and great cricketer Sir Richie Richardson conveyed a video message felicitating Mr. Narendra Modi, Hon’ble Prime Minister of India and the people of India on the occasion of 75th Independence anniversary celebrations.

Cricket legend Sir Vivian Richards, former West Indies captain also shared a short video message wishing all Indians around the globe on this occasion of India’s 75th Independence anniversary.

To mark this important day in the history of India, the High Commission of India in Guyana organised a Flag Hoisting Ceremony in the morning at 9.30 am. at Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre, 67 New Haven, Bel Air, Georgetown.

During the event, H.E. Dr. K.J. Srinivasa, High Commissioner of India hoisted the national flag of India and read the message to the nation by the Hon’ble President of India Mr. Ram Nath Kovind. Indian nationals resident in Guyana, members of the High Commission of India, etc. participated in the event.

In the evening, the High Commission also organised an Indian Cultural Evening with dances, songs, Yoga, etc. at Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre (SVCC) to celebrate [email protected]. Prime Minister, Former President, Ministers and various other dignitaries of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana attended the event. A Skit on India’s independence, contemporary India and progress and achievements was also presented.

In Guyana, the Indian Arrival Monument in Palmyra was got illuminated on this historic day on 15th August 2021 as part of the [email protected], celebrations and the Government of India’s decision to illuminate 75 iconic buildings/structures/ monuments around the world on the 75th Anniversary of Independence Day on 15 August 2021.

India is celebrating its 75th Independence Anniversary from March 2021 to August 2023 as Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The Government of India is organising various events across the globe in the run up to [email protected], to celebrate this historic occasion. The High Commission has also been organising various events since March 2021 to commemorate this important occasion.