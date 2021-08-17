30.2 C
St John's
Tuesday, 17 August, 2021
HomeBreakingAntiguan national reportedly involved in tragic car collision in the US
BreakingThe Big Stories

Antiguan national reportedly involved in tragic car collision in the US

0
5

An Antiguan woman, her young daughter and a former high ranking executive were reportedly involved in a fatal accident that occurred in Florida on Monday.

A US publication reported that the woman and her daughter were pulled from the vehicle by a passerby, after it slammed into a concrete culvert before bursting into flames.

The Good Samaritans were however unable to save the male driver who was still trapped in the burning vehicle.

Some of what transpired was captured in this report from Local News 10.

Photographs of the apparent victims have been circulating on social media, including a post from a local family who are asking individuals to pray for her relative.

The victims have not yet been formally identified.

Previous articleLarceny case committed to Criminal Assizes
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

5 × three =

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newsco Observer is your local, regional and international news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the Antigua & Barbuda and abroad.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newsco Observer 2021