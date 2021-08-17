Antiguan national reportedly involved in tragic car collision in the US

An Antiguan woman, her young daughter and a former high ranking executive were reportedly involved in a fatal accident that occurred in Florida on Monday.

A US publication reported that the woman and her daughter were pulled from the vehicle by a passerby, after it slammed into a concrete culvert before bursting into flames.

The Good Samaritans were however unable to save the male driver who was still trapped in the burning vehicle.

Some of what transpired was captured in this report from Local News 10.

Photographs of the apparent victims have been circulating on social media, including a post from a local family who are asking individuals to pray for her relative.

The victims have not yet been formally identified.