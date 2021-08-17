Alleged drug smuggler appears in court

By Elesha George

A man accused of smuggling $16,000 worth of cannabis into the country has made his first court appearance.

Rumar Omar Bailey, of DeSouza Road, had his station bail confirmed at the All Saints Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

Bailey was charged last week with possession of two pounds of cannabis, importation of cannabis, and being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

Bailey is charged in connection with two pounds of cannabis discovered inside cans of Gourmet Caramel Corn during a routine search at LIAT Cargo on August 11.

On Tuesday morning, the Jamaican national appeared before Magistrate Ngaio Emanuel-Edwards who increased the principal amount for bail from $7,000 to $15,000 with a cash component of $4,000.

Drug accused, Rumar Bailey speaking with his lawyer Chaku Symister before court on Tuesday morning (photo credit: Te’kiah Minott)

Bailey’s legal representative, Chaku Symister put forward that his client, who is 22 years old, had lived in Antigua since the age of nine and so did not present a flight risk.

The prosecution did not object to bail.

As part of his bail conditions, Bailey must surrender his Jamaica passport, ensure that his two sureties are of Antiguan nationality, and sign in at the St John’s Police Station three times a week.

His case has been set for November 24.