St John's
Friday, 26 November, 2021
Labour consultant calls for review of work permit laws

An Industrial Relations Consultant is demanding an immediate revision of a particular section of the Labour Code that deals with work permits.

Anderson Carty is of the view that non-nationals who require the document to work legally in Antigua and Barbuda are at risks of losing their benefits and years of service.

Carty shared his concerns about the issue following a case which was concluded in the Industrial Court yesterday.

The case involved a worker who reportedly found out that her services were being terminated after her employer refused to sign a new work permit for her to submit to the Labour Department.

