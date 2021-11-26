Attempted murder case goes to High Court

By Makeida Antonio

[email protected]

An employee of the National Solid Waste Management Authority who is accused of attempting to murder his co-worker has received a committal date for his case to be heard in the High Court.

Youseff Dion McDougal appeared in the St John’s Magistrates’ Court yesterday to learn whether or not the prosecution had substantial evidence for his matter to be sent to the higher jurisdiction.

Wendel Robinson, representing the accused, objected to the court proceeding with the matter because the case file was incomplete.

However, Magistrate Conliffe Clarke proceeded to make the decision based solely on the evidence in the deposition.

The court’s clerk read the statement of the accused so that McDougal could have an opportunity to speak, with the caveat that anything he said could and would be used against him. It was then that the defence stood down.

The prosecution was supposed to submit five pieces of evidence including medical reports and police statements, but some were unavailable due to incomplete forensic investigation.

Despite this development, Magistrate Clarke committed McDougal’s matter for trial in the High Court in the January 2022 assizes.

The 30-year-old Villa resident was charged on May 6 2021 for allegedly stabbing Shakiel Joseph of Tindale Road multiple times about his body.

Joseph was in the hospital on his 24th birthday, which fell two days after the incident, due to a serious stab wound to his chest which caused major heart damage. He reportedly received stab wounds to his back and diaphragm as well.

The incident allegedly took place on the job while both men were working in the Golden Grove area, according to reports.