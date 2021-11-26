All Saints West MP goes back to High Court

Former Education Minister Michael Browne returned to court this morning as the trial into a serious criminal charge against him got underway.

The complainant in the matter is currently testifying in the High Court before Justice Colin Williams.

A number of other witnesses are expected to be called during the proceedings.

Browne is being defended by David Dorsett, Sir Gerald Watt QC and Jarid Hewlett.

The All Saints West MP was charged with a serious offence – which cannot be disclosed for legal reasons – in November 2020.

He was released on $15,000 bail. Browne was removed from his ministerial post last year in the wake of the allegations. He has held his constituency seat since 2014.