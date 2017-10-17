‘Kuma’ Hails Tri20 As Jamaica Lifts Title

New Story

The second staging of the independence Tri20 Cricket Tournament has received high marks from President of the Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association (ABCA), Leon “Kuma” Rodney.

Jamaica emerged champions of the tournament after defeating favourites Guyana by 39 runs in Saturday night’s finals at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground.

Rodney praised the organising team.

“I would have to give the management of the tournament very high marks because you understand the situation under which we operated the tournament in terms of people living at the stadium and things like that. I think our skills of operating international matches really came out in this one and the guys have to get really high marks. Even the invited teams have given kudos about the organisation of the tournament,” he said.

Batting first in a game reduced to 15 overs due to rain, Jamaica amassed this year’s highest total of 206 for 2. Chadwick Walton top scored with 101, scoring the first century of the tournament. He was assisted by Trevor Griffiths who made 69 not out.

Christopher Barnwell was the only bowler of note for the opponents, claiming one wicket for 37 runs in three overs.

Guyana fell short in their chase, reaching 167 for 8 with their best effort coming from Anthony Bramble who made 63 not out. Christopher Barnwell added 27 runs to the effort.

Bowling for Jamaica, Oshane Walters bagged three wickets for 21 runs in three overs while Peat Salmon picked-up two for 35 in three overs.

The tournament, according to Rodney, has once again served its purpose.

“Given the fact that this tournament was organised for our team to play against better competition. I think that you would have had some level of success in doing that so let us be real. As the resignation coach [Kenneth Benjamin] said, on one night you made 170 and lose the game so obviously there are some qualities there so it is just for them to understand that at this level there are certain opportunities that you cannot let go,” the cricket boss said.

Rodney, despite the success of the tournament, said there are some areas in which they can improve ahead of next year’s tournament.

“I think the ordering of the uniforms have to be much earlier, notwithstanding that the hiccup this year was because of the hurricanes where the uniforms got to Miami but had a lot of problems getting out but apart from that, we just hope that the home team can get to the finals every year,” he said.

Jamaica walked away with the EC$8500 winning prize while Guyana received EC$4250 in the runners-up position.