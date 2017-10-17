Empire, Grenades advance as Sap in doubt following defeat in President’s Cup

New Story

Former Premier Division champions, Cool & Smooth Empire FC, completed a clean sweep of Group 4 in the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) President’s Cup on Sunday with a 7-0 trouncing of Young Warriors to advance to the knockout round of the competition.

Playing at King George V Recreation Ground, Rahkeem Joseph and Novell Francis, Jr. both netted twice while Randy Lawrence and Kwami Thomas both scored once. An own goal accounted for Empire’s other conversion.

The victory put Empire atop the group with 9 points while 5P’s Wadadli FC finished second on 6 points.

Meanwhile, a hattrick by Alred Lewis, ensured that Fort Road powered past another former Premier Division champion, Sap FC, when they met in Fort Road.

Lewis was assisted by Jamol Spencer and Eziekel Thomas who both netted twice, and Omar Samuel who scored once.

National striker Peter “Big Pete” Byers hit the back of the net twice while Tyrique Tonge scored once for Sap. Fort Road finished at the top of Group 7 with 9 points, relegating Sap to the number two slot with 6 points.

Grenades secured their place in the second round of the competition when they defeated Hill Top 3-1 in Jennings on Sunday.

Rhakeem Henry, Sean Cooper and Kimorllie Brissette all hit the back of the net once as Grenades move to 9 points atop Group 3 and into the competition’s knockout round. Hill Top finished the group stage on three points.

In the other match played on Sunday, Sea View Farm defeated Pares 4-0 when they clashed in Pares.

Kevin Warner, Mark Wright, Carlos Chastanet and Chevon Moore all scored for the victors.

The competition’s group stage is slated to climax this week before entering the knockout stage.