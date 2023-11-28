Khan Cordice on U.S. Sponsored Leadership Program

- Advertisement -

The U.S. Embassy in Bridgetown is pleased to announce that Mr. Khan Cordice, the Director of Culture in Antigua and Barbuda has been selected to participate in the U.S. Department of State’s International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP).

He is currently in the United States participating in an exchange entitled “Promoting Social Change Through the Arts”.

During the three-week initiative which runs from November 25 to December 16, Mr. Cordice will join over 70 international participants from more than 50 countries and will visit Washington D.C.; New York City; Detroit, Michigan; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Seattle, Washington and New Orleans, Louisiana.

The program will give participants the opportunity to examine the role of arts education in encouraging young people to be responsible and engaged members of society as well as explore the geographic, ethnic, and religious diversity of the U.S. population and how innovative arts programming can be instrumental in encouraging community sustainability, managing conflicts, developing youth leadership and conflict resolution skills, addressing personal and community healing and promoting cross-cultural understanding.

The International Visitor Leadership Program is the Department of State’s premier professional exchange program and brings together emerging leaders in their respective professions to learn how US experts in their profession operate, and to share best practices with the other program fellows who hail from the same region and across the globe.