Law enforcement apprehends suspect in weekend stabbing

In response to a tip received at 7:20 a.m. on November 25, law enforcement successfully apprehended a man who is now actively cooperating in the ongoing investigation of a stabbing incident that occurred over the weekend.

Officers, including those from the Criminal Investigations Department, conducted operations in Yorks Village to locate the 25-year-old individual allegedly linked to a wounding incident on November 24.

The suspect, found with various injuries, was arrested on suspicion of wounding and subsequently received medical attention at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre.