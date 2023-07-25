Kenworth Charles gets 16 years for murder, prosecution intends to appeal

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions is not pleased with the sentence handed down by a High Court Judge to a convicted murderer.

Kenworth Charles was sentenced to 16 years in prison out of a possible life sentence.

The prosecution has indicated its intention to appeal.

Charles, a former IT technician at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre, was found guilty of killing Fitzroy Robins, a former soldier, in February 2023.

The strangers first met at a bar, months before the tragic night. An altercation ensued when Charles refused to pay for beers he took from a woman’s cooler and tried to leave, but was stopped by Robins who approached him armed with a knife.

Robins asked him to pay for the drinks, which he did.

The accused never returned to that location again until the day of the murder when the two bumped into each other for the second time.

An argument ensued between Charles and Robins and they began to scuffle.

Charles, of Newfield, stabbed Robins several times with a knife.

The defendant’s counsel argued in trial that his client was intoxicated and did not intend to kill Robins.

The jury however believed that the incident was intentional, and found Charles guilty of murder.

The man, who is in his 30s, had since been awaiting sentencing and yesterday Justice Colin Williams sentenced him to 16 years imprisonment.

After beginning with a 20-year starting point, the judge then deducted four years due to mitigating factors.

And since Charles had been behind bars since the fatal stabbing, a further three years will be deducted from his 16-year sentence.