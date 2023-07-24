Queen Elizabeth II to be replaced on Eastern Caribbean Currency

The Monetary Council approved the replacement of the late Queen Elizabeth II’s image on the Eastern Caribbean Currency.

The decision was made during the 105th Meeting of the Monetary Council of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank.

The use of the ECCU logo on the EC currency is subject to a process of public consultation. A consultation process until December 31, 2023.

During this time, the public will be invited to comment on the proposal to replace the Queen’s image with the ECCU logo and to offer any other suggestions.

Agreed to make a final decision on the new image for the EC currency by February 2024.