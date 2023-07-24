Caribbean Union Bank donates Therapeutic Stander to Justice Daniels

- Advertisement -

CUB continues to demonstrate its commitment as a good corporate citizen of Antigua & Barbuda, with its recent donation of a Therapeutic Prone Stander.

Meet little Justice Daniels, a young, vibrant boy who was born with Cerebral Palsy. One aspect of this disease is the loss of muscular tone in children, which can be treated through intense therapy. As part of his therapy, a recommendation was put forward by his physician for a Therapeutic Prone Stander to assist with his neuromotor development and increase his verticalization and standing time on an ongoing basis.

Given the urgent need to acquire this device, the family immediately reached out for assistance but without success in their initial attempts. As committed parents, they continued to pursue the assistance necessary to acquire the Stander. In early November 2022, Chantel approached the bank for financial support.

The team, having learned of the challenges facing the young family and the importance of the stander to the child’s development, took the decision to source the much-needed device.

After many months of logistical challenges, CUB was now in possession of the Therapeutic Prone Stander for young Justice Daniels. An official handover was carried out at our Starling branch, to the delight of Team CUB, young Justice, and his parents.