July sitting of CSEC, CAPE & CCLSC challenging, says minister

Education Minister Michael Browne has admitted that there will be challenges in preparing for the July sitting of CSEC, CAPE and CCLSC examinations administered by the Caribbean Examination Council (CXC).

CARICOM Ministers of Education, at a meeting of the Council for Human and Social Development (COHSOD) last Friday, agreed to a July timeframe.

Browne, who is the current chair of COHSOD, explained that the decision was taken in the interest of all CXC territories.

Browne disclosed that in March the regional examination body announced a revised strategy in light of the COVID19 pandemic in an effort to generate grades and minimise disruption to the education system.

A policy decision was made to follow a specific process.

He added that local education officials are now making adjustments to the school’s calendar due to the pandemic which resulted in the delay of the exams.

A final decision will be made following a series of consultations and the public will be informed thereafter.