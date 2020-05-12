Family continues extensive search for elderly nan

Family members are still desperately trying to find missing elderly man

Gerald Philmore O’Marde of Bolans village.

The 67-year-old man was last seen on April 25 wearing a checkered buttoned-down shirt, red short pants and black sandals.

His son Kelly Omarde told Observer media that even after searching surrounding areas in the community his father is nowhere to be found.I

He added the search will be extended to Bethesda and surrounding areas as of tomorrow.

Omarde also said his family is not taking the disappearance very well.