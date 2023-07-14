 Joseon cybernation will help build up the ‘common Antiguan citizen’

- Advertisement -

By Robert A. Emmanuel

[email protected]

Perry Moise, the Vice Minister of State in the cybernation of Joseon, believes Joseon could bring benefits to the nation and people of Antigua and Barbuda.

Speaking to Observer yesterday, Moise, who was born in America and is of Haitian parentage, spoke about the potential value of Joseon to the ordinary person.

“For Antiguan citizens, if you are a person who is ambitious and you are looking to start a business, looking to convey ideas and you think that you can create a path for yourself, I would advise you to join Joseon so you can register a business and have not only credit benefits but also the IPO [initial public offering] benefits.

“When you register a business in Joseon, your company is immediately public to other Joseon denizens and [they] can actually crowdfund your idea and then you can use that to execute that idea,” he said.

The Vice Minister of State also explained how entrepreneurs could greatly benefit from the cyber-state.

“We will be able to better build up the Antiguan citizen, like be able to build up their businesses and upgrade their lifestyles…one of the benefits for an Antiguan entrepreneur who wants to register a business within Joseon, we actually would float credits to their business account or whatever they want to start,” he said.

Joseon – the world’s first legally recognised cyber nation-state – promotes itself as engaged in humanitarian efforts to expand its global impact with a direct democracy-style constitutional monarchy.

According to Moise, the country has basic laws aimed at creating an innovative economic space.

“We have basic laws that benefit citizens within our cause who would create their own businesses and with those businesses, we have very minimal laws that allow these companies to run; we do not have a lot of corporate legislation,” he said.

Meanwhile, Moise also explained the role of Gaston Browne Jr – the Prime Minister’s son – and how he got involved in the project.

“I think he came on in January but at first we were in talks with his father and the government…and he just saw the project and I guess he just came on [board] and we have really good relations—I talk to him every couple of days—and he, while I was there, was insightful in letting me know how the people were feeling and what they thought,” he said.

Meanwhile, Moise also revealed that a former US congressman—who is a member of Joseon – would be visiting the island with plans to tour the Sir Novelle Richards Academy in the near future.

“One of our ministers is Mike Honda, he actually wants to…upgrade the educational programme of the Caribbean as a whole or low-income areas [in general],” Moise said.

Japanese-American Michael “Mike” Honda served the US congress from 2001 until 2017, also serving for seven years as Chair of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus and is working as Joseon Vice Minister of State and its Emissary to the US.