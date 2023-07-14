Seaview Farm Man to Appear in Court on Drug Charges

- Advertisement -

Anthony Goulbourne of Seaview Farm is due to appear in the St. Johns Magistrate’s Court Friday morning, to answer several drug charges.

The 32-year-old man was arrested and charged with the Importation of 9 pounds of Cannabis, Possession of Cannabis, and Possession of Cannabis with intent to transfer.

On Thursday, July 13, Police and Customs were conducting a joint drug operation at the Deep Water Harbour, when a barrel with twelve sealed packages of the controlled drug Cannabis was discovered inside the cargo area.

The accused, who was present on the scene at the time of the search, was arrested and taken into custody by the police.

Further investigations by the police into the matter resulted in the accused being charged with the offences. The substance is estimated at $54,000.