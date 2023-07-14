Liberta man remanded to prison for larceny

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

A young Liberta resident was carried off to prison yesterday, moments after pleading not guilty to robbing a woman in the city.

Shane Grant, 23, was remanded when he appeared in the St John’s Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

The police arrested and charged Grant with two separate counts of larceny this week for allegedly stealing several valuable items and monies from two females in two separate incidents in St John’s on July 11.

The defendant appeared before Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh on Thursday where one of the allegations was put to him.

That charge was in relation to stealing a lady’s handbag containing a few items valued at almost $1,800.

The incident occurred on Church Street at around 5.20am.

It is alleged that Grant robbed another woman who was sitting on Independence Drive around 6.40am that same day.

However, that allegation was not put to him in court.

But having pleaded not guilty to the first incident Grant will stand trial on September 5.