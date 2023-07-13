Regional Electric Utility Engineers & Procurement Specialists will assemble for highly anticipated conference

- Advertisement -

The Caribbean Electric Utility Services Corporation (CARILEC) will host its highly anticipated 2023 Engineering and Procurement Conference and Exhibition from July 23rd to 27th at the Hyatt Regency Trinidad and Tobago.

The Association is pleased to announce that this year’s engineering conference is being hosted alongside its Utility Member, Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC) and Independent Power Producer (IPP) Member, Power Generation Company of Trinidad and Tobago (Powergen).

CARILEC is confident that this conference will add tremendous value to all attendees, particularly with the support and assistance of its esteemed members.

Under the theme, “Powering Transition in the Caribbean Energy Sector through Smart Designs, Efficient Procurement and Effective Design”, this event will focus on innovative approaches and solutions to the challenges currently faced in the development of future power generation in the region.

The Opening Ceremony of the Conference and Exhibition will feature a distinguished keynote address by Dr Sanjay Garth Bahadoorsingh, a senior lecturer in Energy Systems and Electrical Power Engineering at the Faculty of Engineering at the University of the WestIndies (UWI), St. Augustine.

Dr Bahadoorsingh holds a B.Sc. in Electrical and Computer Engineering from UWI, an M.Sc. in Power Systems Engineering and Economics from The University of Manchester Institute of Science & Technology (UMIST) and a PhD in Electrical and Electronic Engineering from The University of Manchester (UoM).

He is the Chairman of the Trinidad and Tobago Bureau of Standards National Technical Committee:

Electrical Codes, and President of International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) National Electrotechnical Committee Affiliate Country Programme for Trinidad and Tobago. Dr Bahadoorsingh has also served as the Assistant Chief Examiner for CXC’s CAPE Electrical and Electronic Technology and the Chairman of the Electric Vehicle Working Group at the Government Electrical Inspectorate (GEI).

CARILEC is elated to have Dr Bahadoorsingh deliver the keynote address at this year’s conference and is assured that his perspective on the conference theme and other relevant industry topics will be quite impactful to all attendees.

CARILEC’s 2023 Engineering and Procurement Conference will deliver a comprehensive agenda which will impart very pertinent knowledge to attendees, particularly on trending topics within the electric utility engineering and procurement areas.

These topics include Sustainable Energy Transformation, Energy Market Integration, Beyond Net Metering: The Virtual Power Plant, and Algorithms for Distribution Feeder Deployment, to name a few. Moreover, the Conference will also comprise of a post-training workshop with a focus on procurement in the electric energy sector.

CARILEC has recognized the value of bespoke training to its members and partners and has incorporated this aspect into this event.

Learning and development, knowledge sharing, and capacity building remain core aspects of CARILEC’s mandate in the electric energy sector and the upcoming Conference will certainly execute in this regard.

This event would not have been possible without the invaluable support and assistance of the Association’s generous sponsors. The CARILEC Team wishes to acknowledge its Platinum Sponsor:

Caribbean Electric Utility Services Corporation

MSHS; Emerald Sponsor: Aggreko; Silver Sponsor: Accelleron; and Bronze Sponsors: American Wire, BWSC, and Classic Controls Inc. To learn more about this year’s Engineering and Procurement Conference and Exhibition, visit the event page at https://www.carilec.org/event/engineering-2023/.