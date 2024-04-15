Jennings and Pares Secondary book places in School League Under-19 finals

- Advertisement -

By Samuel Peters

In the first semi-final School League Under-19 match between Antigua Grammar School and Jennings Secondary School, Jennings won by first innings points after bowling out Grammar School for 103 runs as Matthew Miller top-scored with 35.

Tanez Francis destroyed the batting order with best bowling figures of seven for 26 runs.

He then returned with the bat to smash 92 as his side replied with 126 all out.

Miller had figures of four for 21, Anthony Pierre two for 24, and Hosea Roberts two for 21.

In the other semi-final match between Pares Secondary School and Ottos Comprehensive School, Pares won on first innings points after Mekali Tonge rummaged the Ottos batting line-up, bowling them out for a paltry 34 runs.

He had five wickets for 14 runs while Tazio Watson had four for 20 runs.

In reply, Pares were bowled out for 64 runs as Tahari Tonge top-scored with 23, while Xaveek Toppin had three for 16, J’quan Hunte three for nine, and Keion Knight two for one.